No FIA penalty for Hamilton over podium t-shirt

Sep.16 - The FIA has backed away from issuing a potential penalty to Lewis Hamilton over his wearing of a politically-themed t-shirt on the Mugello podium.
Earlier, a spokesman for F1's governing body admitted that "active consideration" was being given to determining whether the six-time world champion breached the sport's anti-political rules.
It is believed, however, that it has at least been made clear to the teams that political messaging in official forums like the podium and FIA press conferences is inappropriate.
Those concerns appear to be justified, with 1996 world champion Damon Hill admitting there had been "such a mixed reaction" to Hamilton's highlighting of a police shooting in America.
"But F1 has always had its head in the sand over any issue that might make people think about anything other than F1," Hill added.
"It has to make space for these messages if it is to be embraced by the wider world."
Indeed, Mercedes is backing its 35-year-old star driver completely, with Toto Wolff declaring in Mugello that the team is "leaving it to Lewis about what kind of t-shirts he wants to wear and what he does to support that" initiative.
Hamilton, meanwhile, insists that he will not stop his activism.
"I want you to know that I won't stop, I won't let up, I won't give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right," he said on Tuesday amid news of the FIA investigation.
"This is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial."
STCU&D. If he keeps this up, people will stop watching F1.
Arrest the person who shot two cops sitting in their car in LA!
Arrest the protestors thst blocked the hospital and chsntrd "Die Cops die".
How many different shirts will we need?
Just STFU&D you hypocrit!
F1 shouldn't be a platform for politic statements. Sometimes you need something that you can switch off to everyday life. Like when went to watch films in the 50's. This just shows how random decisions are still made by FIA. Maybe encouraging more black drives in F1 would be a help for the sport, Hamilton should look at in his new E team.
FIA just to afraid to do anything
Hamilton has to be aware of the controversy he is causing and yet could care less and said he will continue to use his forum of F1 and F1 stands by idly and, as usual, does nothing. F1 has the ability to stop any action that could cost F1 fans and thereby a loss of income. F1 hasn't the luxury of losing income and should listen to the outcry of its fans. Continue putting your head in the sand and that's all you'll find when you put your hand in your pocket. Keep it up. See what your fans are saying to you. Are you going to listen to just one driver instead of all of your fans? That is idiocy. WTFU.
OK, contrary opinion. I remember James Hunt's antics in the 70's (makes me smile). He was roundly criticized by much of the racing community for his "immoral" behaviour. I don't agree with HAM's promoting his opinions on the podium, but he has a better reason for his maverick behaviour than did James. I agree with STFU&D but he guy is winning races. Perhaps a positive result might be that he attracts more diversity to our sport. Just my opinion...might be wrong.