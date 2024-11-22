British F1 Punditry in Turmoil Following Hill's Departure

Nov.22 - More well-known British pundits could also leave Sky's English-language coverage of Formula 1.

1996 world champion Damon Hill, a member of the Sky punditry team for over a decade, is leaving the broadcaster. It follows his recent harsh assessment of Max Verstappen's driving.

"I think that he (Verstappen) is using fear and intimidation," Hill had said before facing widespread accusations of pro-Lando Norris bias, including by the Verstappen camp.

"I don't know whether it was his (Hill's) decision or Sky's, to be honest," fellow former British F1 driver Johnny Herbert, who was axed by Sky ahead of the 2023 season, said.

"I know he got criticism for the Max scenarios and maybe he felt 'You know what, I don't need that'. There is change going on.

"If he was pushed, then you wonder what could happen to Martin Brundle and David Croft."

Indeed, lead Sky UK commentator Croft, and his award-winning and highly respected sidekick Brundle, were - like Hill - also accused of anti-Verstappen bias recently.

Herbert says he knows that Hill in particular was "very unhappy" with the bias accusations.

"He was very unhappy at the crazy level of abuse he got over his Max comments," said Herbert, who has also been accused of pro-British bias whilst serving as a regular recent FIA steward.

"Maybe all that negativity made him (Hill) decide," he concluded.

