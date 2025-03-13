Bottas Eyes Indycar: A New Chapter After F1?

Mar.13 - A move to Indycar could be a "good option" for the future, Valtteri Bottas admits.

The 35-year-old Finn lost his race seat at Sauber at the end of last season, and has returned to Mercedes to serve as the full-time reserve driver.

He is already linked with the new Cadillac team for 2026.

"There are a lot of opportunities on the driver market at the moment," Bottas is quoted as saying by the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"You always think about that, especially if you stay connected to Formula 1. But next year still feels a long way off at the moment.

"On the other hand, the season will be halfway through in no time," he added. "So of course I have to think about next year, but for now it is still a bit too early. Still, it motivates me to work hard."

However, if Cadillac opts against Bottas for 2026, the winner of 10 grands prix admits he might start to look beyond F1.

"The first priority is Formula 1," he insists. "But then I have to consider the alternatives. Then Indycar would definitely be a good option, although I'm not really thinking about it at the moment.

"I'm really focused on Formula 1 now, but it's difficult to predict the future. Maybe next year I'll still be in the same role I am in now.

"At the moment everything is wide open and I'm just grateful that I've been given this opportunity to come back to the team."

