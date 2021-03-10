Alpine Boss says Alonso is in 'top form' ahead of pre-season testing

Mar.10 - Fernando Alonso is "absolutely fit" ahead of the single pre-season test in Bahrain that begins on Friday.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who is returning to Formula 1 this year with Renault-owned Alpine, missed not only the launch but also the shakedown of his 2021 car recently.

But Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said that despite Alonso's road cycling crash and subsequent mouth surgery last month, the two-time champion is in "top form".

"We are even surprised that he recovered so quickly," he said.

"He is absolutely fit and we're looking forward to seeing him in the car."

Another Alpine chief, Marcin Budkowski, said Alonso sat out the shakedown debut of the 2021 car in order to be sure of his recovery.

"It would not have been ideal for him to drive at Silverstone when what we wanted was a full recovery, especially considering the travel restrictions," he said.

