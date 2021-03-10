Hamilton's season starts off 'a bit grumpy' according to Brundle

Mar.10 - Lewis Hamilton is heading into the 2021 season feeling "a bit grumpy", according to respected F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle.

Brundle, who works for Britain's Sky, said he has just finished filming some television features with the seven time world champion.

"He was very generous but a bit grumpy actually, I thought generally," he told The Sun.

"It's interesting that his right-hand man, Marc Hynes, is no longer working with him. I sensed he possibly wasn't super happy with the way the negotiations have worked out at Mercedes."

Indeed, 36-year-old Hamilton has only agreed a one-year contract extension for 2021, with fellow Briton Lando Norris suspecting the Mercedes driver's career is now winding down.

"He's a guy who likes to do a lot of other stuff outside of F1," said the McLaren driver.

"He knows what he wants to do. He wants to go and enjoy life outside of F1. He doesn't spend his whole life driving in circles."

Check out more items on this website about: