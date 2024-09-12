Adrian Newey Criticizes Sky's Nationalistic F1 Coverage
Sep.12 - Adrian Newey has aimed fire at the role played in Formula 1 by "the British media".
The 65-year-old is British himself, and he is switching from Milton-Keynes based Red Bull to Silverstone-based Aston Martin next year - having also designed all of his title-winning F1 cars on British soil.
However, he insists British journalists and outlets are often not fair to prominent non-British players in the paddock.
"From the outside I'm not sure people fully appreciate and understand Max (Verstappen), just like they didn't with Sebastian (Vettel)," Newey told the High Performance podcast.
"Because. first of all, there's a sort of demonisation that both of them suffered at times which I think is very unfair. Maybe that's also a little bit of the British media, if I'm honest."
And Newey aimed particular ire at the way the British broadcaster Sky covers the grands prix.
"Sky have a huge influence around the world," he said. "Their viewing is truly international but their coverage is quite nationalistic, dare I say, and that can have an influence.
"It's this thing that now with journalism typically, there is that trend to sort of either put people on a pedestal or knock them down."
Meanwhile, on the topic of quadruple world champion Vettel, Newey was asked if he thinks the retired German might actually be in the running to return to F1 next year with Audi-owned Sauber.
"Sebastian called me recently," he answered. "He is currently travelling through Norway in his motorhome. Personally, I don't see a comeback. He is enjoying his life," said Newey.
"He has left racing behind and is now doing other things - good for him."
Good for Adrian - SOMEONE had to say it. David Croft (AKA - "Crusty") and Martin Brundle ( AKA - "Bungle") simply gush every time The Dancing Queen passes an opponent - it doesn't matter if he's gone from 13th to 12th - it's world fuc_ing news to these two. Oddly, if Boi George pulls off a brilliant move, it's usually Bungle that notices - Crusty's off in la-la-land yakking about some nonsense to do with Lulu, as usual.
In the meantime, there are other presenters that have some serious creds and really good insights, that would do very well as the primary commentator's - like Karun Chandok, Jenson Button, Danika Patrick, Bernie Collins, Naomi Schiff. Any of these people would do well - I mean, better. Let's change it up a bit.
Absolutely correct! There are times when I hit the mute button to avoid the garbage disseminated by Fatty Crusty and Blunder his sidekick.
I completely agree with your choice of replacements, except for your inclusion of Naomi Schitt! Poor girl is put of her depth talking about F1. She was an also-ran in a series of no significance, and thinks she knows it all! Give us a break! At least the other girls providing commentary don't promote themselves as experts, although some of them could rightly do so.
Personally, I think Rosberg and Button provide the best insight, ably supported by Chandok, Collins and Patrick.
It's also true people like you, shoddypost and many others in the world have such a bigoted viewpoint of LH the two kinda balance each other out.
AN has the luxury of saying it as it is, hes spot on regarding Sky , ive been saying it for ages but in his interview he also says Louisa was being a real sissy , throwing her dummy out of the pram Re 21 and that it weasnt helpfull how she reacted to losing, again only saying what most of us all knew, Danika got the boot from Sky for slagging off Lulu, says it all, but they Sky Uk are playing to the highly Sky saturated Uk market, except for the iptv viewers ofcourse
As for f1joke, well hes a bit like a bungalow, unable to differentiate between telling the truth and bullshit
Did Danika Patrick really get the boot from Sky? Sad state of affairs if she did, because she is the only female on Sky commentary who can speak from personal experience of racing at a high level with decent results.
Shroppy, I don't know why you continue to entertain that oxygen thief f-witaward. I ignore it. Didn't you know that person was unanimously voted as the most vitriolic subscriber three years in succesion! And deservedly so!
I did read articles saying that yes but oddly ,none are there now, so ill happily stand corrected if she hasnt and it was just fake news,because obviously your right, her knowledge, experience and openness was/is bloody perfect, where as, the sinking Schiff as shes known....
He only occasionally gets lines from me these days