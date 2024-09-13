Drivers Press Conference 2024 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

PART ONE: Oliver Bearman (Haas), Franco Colapinto (Williams), Zhou Guanyu (Sauber) – Pre-Baku Press Conference

Q: Oliver, great to have you back for a full F1 race weekend. What are your thoughts heading into this event?

Oliver Bearman (Haas): It’s fantastic to be back in Formula 1, even though the circumstances aren’t ideal. Nevertheless, it’s a valuable chance for me to gain more experience. This time, I've had some notice, which is a big help compared to my previous race weekend. My main aim is to progress step by step and enjoy the opportunity.

Q: How important has this preparation time been for you, especially compared to your last-minute call-up at Ferrari?

OB: The difference is significant. Knowing I’ll be racing and having the opportunity to participate in FP1 and FP2 really helps with the build-up. It’s another street circuit, so I’m focused on taking it easy and minimizing risks. I’ve been training hard since I’m racing next year anyway, but this extra time has been useful for ensuring I’m as ready as possible.

Q: You have a great track record in Baku, having won both Formula 2 races here last year. How does that play into your confidence this weekend?

OB: Yes, I’ve had success here before, which gives me confidence. However, last year wasn’t without its challenges—I hit the wall in every session! My goal this weekend is to avoid that and have a clean race while enjoying the experience.

Q: So your primary goal is a clean weekend, with everything else being secondary?

OB: Exactly. This time, I can build up steadily, as we’ve got more sessions than in Formula 2, where it’s all about being quick right from the start. I’ve never participated in FP2 before, so this will be my first time experiencing that. It’s all about gaining experience and enjoying the process.

Q: Franco, let’s go back a few weeks to Monza, where you had your first F1 race. How did that feel?

Franco Colapinto (Williams): It was incredible. The atmosphere was overwhelming compared to what I was used to in Formula 2. Monza is a special place, and making my F1 debut there was a dream come true, even if it happened unexpectedly. I was prepping for F2 in the simulator when I got the call, and before I knew it, I was in the F1 seat. The team’s support, especially from my engineers and Alex, made the transition smoother than I could’ve imagined.

Q: What was the biggest lesson from that weekend?

FC: I learned a lot, but the biggest challenge was endurance. I’d never done more than eight laps in an F1 car before Monza, and suddenly, I was doing 53 in the race. It was a steep learning curve, but the team helped me throughout the weekend, especially with tyre management. I missed a chance to get into Q2, but overall, I’m proud of the performance.

Q: This is your first time in Baku. What’s your approach for the weekend?

FC: I’ll take it one step at a time. It’s similar to Monza, where I was learning the car; here, I’ll be learning the track. Luckily, we have three free practice sessions, which should be enough to get to grips with it. The goal is to progress throughout the weekend and, hopefully, score some points.

Q: Zhou, you’ve been through what Oliver and Franco are experiencing. Any advice for them?

Zhou Guanyu (Sauber): My advice would be to enjoy the weekend. Both of them are talented, and this is a fantastic opportunity. They’ll have plenty of time to adapt, especially with three practice sessions. My main tip is to stay patient and build up gradually.

Q: Let’s talk about Sauber’s performance. The team mentioned some key learnings from Monza. Can you elaborate on that?

ZG: We’re constantly trying to extract the maximum from our package. Every race is a chance to fine-tune our setup, and we’re working hard to understand what improvements are needed for future races. Right now, we’re not where we want to be in terms of pace, but we remain motivated and focused on improving each weekend.

Q: How do you feel Baku will suit your car, given the unique track layout?

ZG: Baku’s long straight and tight street sections give us some hope. The race often throws up surprises, and we’ll be working hard from FP1 to get the car in the best possible shape. Hopefully, we can make the most of any opportunities that arise.

The drivers then fielded a few questions from the press, focusing on their preparations, the challenges of Baku, and the lessons they’ve learned so far in Formula 1.

Bearman reflected on how his experiences in Formula 2 have shaped his approach to street circuits, while Colapinto expressed gratitude for the rapid support he’s received from the Williams team. Zhou emphasized the importance of patience and adaptability, drawing on his experience in making the step from Formula 2 to Formula 1.

Each driver looks forward to making the most of the Baku weekend, with high hopes of gaining valuable experience and, for some, scoring crucial points in the process.

