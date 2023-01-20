Abiteboul: Hyundai's F1 entry decision depends on business interest

Jan.20 - Cyril Abiteboul is not ruling out a move into Formula 1 for the Korean carmaker Hyundai.

The former Caterham and Renault team boss has just become boss of Hyundai Motorsport, where his first major outing is the Monte Carlo rally this weekend.

But Hyundai has also been linked with a potential Formula 1 foray for the post-2026 period with new engine rules.

"We don't have specific plans," 45-year-old Frenchman Abiteboul said in Monte Carlo.

"Obviously, Hyundai is committed to global development and introduces a new and unique product line, so participation in motorsport is important for us."

He says world rally is currently the best place for Hyundai, as it is "most relevant" to the road cars the manufacturer sells on the global market.

"This is our top priority at the moment," said Abiteboul. "We have to win and ensure that our participation in rally is in the interests of the core business.

"As far as Formula 1 goes, I don't want to say 'yes' because there will be headlines right away that Hyundai is going into Formula 1," he added.

"First we need to make sure it's in the business' best interest to be in a series."

