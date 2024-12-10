5 Things Every Formula 1 Fan Must Do at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events in the Formula 1 calendar. It is the final race of the year, having been scheduled since 2009. The GP is held at the Yas Marina Circuit, in the southern peninsula of Yas Island, in the United Arab Emirates.

This circuit is unique, not only for the setting sun and the views of the yachts in the harbor but also because it packs in 16 turns and multiple overtaking opportunities across 58 laps and a 5.281 Km with its unique features and six different configurations.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this weekend December 6th to 8th. The practice sessions are scheduled for today, the fight for pole position will intensify tomorrow, and the main race will take place on December 8th

If you haven’t guaranteed your seats for the race, you can purchase your Abu Dhabi F1 tickets on the official website, through the Yas Marina Circuit’s official website, or with certified resellers.

Enjoy the F1 Fan experience at its finest

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the only twilight GP on the calendar, with the race starting by the end of the day, at 5 pm. It is an excellent atmosphere and spectacle. An evening race also means it’s a cooler temperature since the beginning of December presents mild and dry weather with daytime temperatures up to 30 degrees Celsius.

All ticket holders receive wristbands to the after-race concerts. The Friday night performer will be Maroon 5, on Saturday night Eminem will take over the stage, and closing the weekend Muse will wrap up with an unforgettable concert.

But it’s not only at night that you can enjoy yourself. There is pre-race entertainment available too. The gates open before midday, including all entertainment in the Fan Zone, Oasis, and other areas, in which you can enjoy live music, aerial acrobatics, and supporting races in the early afternoon, such as the FIA race and Formula 2 event.

What else is there to do in Abu Dhabi during the GP?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend can’t be summoned with races and after-race concerts. Yas Island has other attractions you can explore during the weekend – and you don’t need to go to Dubai to have fun. Check them out:

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the most impressive mosques in the world due to its architecture and dimensions. Plus, the entry is free, you just need to provide your ID – and dress appropriately. Abu Dhabi’s Louvre is recommended even if you are not an art lover. Apart from the iconic architecture of the museum, you can see fine art and artifacts from ancient civilizations. Ferrari World is a theme park that backs onto the racetrack. Most of the rides are indoor as the scaled-down Ferrari cars that make up the junior GP. However, lower your expectations regarding Formula Rossa, the World’s fastest rollercoaster, because it’s closed and unavailable until further notice. Yas Waterworld has more than 40 rides, including the world’s longest six-seater water coaster, futuristic attractions like Cinesplash, a 5D cinema experience, and a 550 m rollercoaster with onboard water. Beaches, there are many of them in Abu Dhabi. Do you want a suggestion? Corniche is a good choice, it is a 4-mile pristine sand beach full of restaurants and cafes, and you’re going to love it!

There are other amazing places to visit such as The Empty Quarter, Warner Bros. World, Yas Mall, The Emirates Palace, and much more. We hope you have a fantastic weekend in the United Arab Emirates and enjoy the thrilling world of Formula 1.

