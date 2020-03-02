UNBOXING: Valtteri's 2020 Helmet Reveal!!


It's taken ages, but it's FINALLY time to see Valtteri Bottas' new helmet design for the 2020 F1 season! And it's worth the wait... 😂😂😂

Check out more about:

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.