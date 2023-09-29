Top secret access to Mission Control during F1 Qualifying

29 September 2023 by    1 min read

Over 9,000km away… but still an integral part of our team. Go into Mission Control at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) with the strategy team during qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

See how they help with making some of the big calls, featuring exclusive footage, team radio and insight into how the teams communicate between the MTC and track.

