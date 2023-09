Pushing the car to its limits and extracting the maximum from it, every race weekend. 💪

Meet Lewis Hamilton, one of our two ​⁠Formula 1 race drivers. You’ll often see him behind the wheel of the Mercedes W14. And he’s a seven-time World Champion.

But his role is much more than what you see on track. 👀

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: