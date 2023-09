Back on familiar grounds, Yuki Tsunoda had the chance to show teammate Liam Lawson around Tokyo before our most recent race in Japan. From cooking, to the Red Bull Japan game show, there was even a chance to learn a little Japanese. Enjoy our latest episode of "All Access" and go behind the scenes of an action packed week at Yuki's home race.

