Saudi Arabian F1 GP quali analysis by Peter Windsor

Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen took the temporary pole for this championship-critical race - and seemed set to confirm his position on his second run. He was quickest in the first two sectors; he was fast, at last, through the speed trap. All seemed set.

Until the last corner loomed. Max locked an inside front, ran a little wide, tried to re-gather the moment...and kissed the outside wall. The pole, then, went to Max's nemesis, Lewis Hamilton. He and Valtteri Bottas locked-out the front row for Mercedes, with Max third, Charles Leclerc a brilliant fourth for Ferrari and Sergio Perez fifth in the other Red Bull-Honda. In this video Peter Windsor analyses the touch-points of this epic F1 day.

