McLaren Unboxed | Shake It Off | Brazil F1 GP

It’s safe to say that, just as they had in Mexico a week earlier, things didn’t quite go to plan in Brazil. Like Mexico, McLaren paid the price for a start that was almost too good – this time for Lando Norris. A recovery drive was the order of the day for Lando, who did well to score a point. But it was scant consolation, especially after Daniel Ricciardo looked set to bring home several more points had he not suffered a loss of power with 20 laps of the race remaining.

