McLaren Unboxed | Elbows Out | Mexico F1 GP

All told, it was a tough weekend for the team in Mexico. On the track, Daniel had little to show for a strong start, other than a missing front wing and damaged floor, and Lando scored a solitary point after a good recovery drive. Off the track, however, we still had plenty of fun and the support from you, our fans, never wavered.

Things might not have gone our way at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but there are four more races to go this season and plenty of opportunities ahead!

