Liam Lawson gets ready for the F1 Rookie Test

Before his first ever drive in a Formula 1 car, on 14 December 2021 in the Rookie Driver Test in Abu Dhabi, New Zealander Liam Lawson, a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, came to our Faenza factory to talk to the engineers and have a seat fitting for the AT02 used at the test.

The youngster from Pukekohe, who raced in Formula 2 and DTM this year, talks about his seat fit as well as his love of racing and Formula 1. As an enthusiastic videogamer, he explains how much he gets out of playing the official F1 game, which for 2021 also includes Formula 2 drivers and teams.

