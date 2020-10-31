How to Master the Imola F1 Track by Nico Rosberg

My next F1 Fridays episode! It’s the third Formula race in Italy this year – we can be very excited about this track! The 2020 Imola Grand Prix will surely be exciting as the Imola F1 Track is super special – the former home of the San Marino GP!

This year it’s the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – I’m taking you again on a slow lap to analyse every details of the racing track in Imola. Followed by my Imola Hot Lap and of course the Q&A where I also share my personal F1 experience in Imola.

