As great as the Portuguese GP was for Lewis Hamilton, it also brought other variables - and other drivers - into play. McLaren-Renault's Carlos Sainz and Alfa-Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen dazzled in the opening laps; and, later in the race, Pierre Gasly won another titanic battle with Sainz. In this video - part 2 of his Portuguese GP Collection - Peter Windsor details these moments before finishing with more analysis of Lewis Hamilton's driving genius.

