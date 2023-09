Join Checo Perez for a lap around the Suzuka International Circuit as the Formula 1 2023 season heads to the Japanese Grand Prix. Last year, Checo took second-place in a last-lap battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Join the Mexican on F1 23 for a lap, around one of the most famous circuits on the F1 calendar, in the RB19.

