Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN celebrated a memorable season by releasing a unique piece of music, composed and performed by acclaimed pianist, Vincent Corver, and featuring sampling from the team’s 2022 contender, the C42. The piece, named "Fortissimo", was unveiled in a live premiere at Sauber's Hinwil headquarters, with employees and personalities that built the team's 30-year history in F1.

