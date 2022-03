With just a couple of weeks to go to the launch of the 2022 car, the design of which is the result of what is probably the biggest rule change seen in the past 50 years, David Sanchez, Scuderia Ferrari’s Head of Vehicle Concept, takes a look at how the cars have evolved from 2014 up until now. The first of three chapters features the first year of the hybrid car and its development up to 2016. 🏎️

