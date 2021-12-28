Ferrari 1947-2022 | 75 years looking ahead

As we prepare to celebrate 75 years that have revolutionised the car world, Ferrari unveils the logo dedicated to this milestone anniversary with a video in which our employees are the stars. “Passion”, “teamwork”, “pride”, and “excellence” are just some of the words used to express their special relationship with the company.

This is an acknowledgement of the commitment and determination they have shown over the years; qualities that, today, are paving the way for the company’s future.

