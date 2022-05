In the build-up to the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Peter Windsor addresses some of the current, burning issues in F1 - all raised by recent viewers' comments on this channel.

These include: are the new regulations working? Do we still need DRS? Why couldn't F1's super-engineers solve the age-old porpoising problems last winter? And, to save car weights, should we be looking again at the use of exotic materials?

