De Vries interview after finishing the 2022 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Nyck de Vries talks to the Sky crew right after the 2022 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix was finished.

The Dutchman drove the Williams of Alex Albon who was having an appendicitis. He started on P8 next to his fellow countryman Max Verstappen who was won the race from P7 today. De Vries showed he could attack and defend and showed the Williams was quite a good car around Monza to finish 9th and score two points for the team

