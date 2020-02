Daniel Ricciardo made an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah 3rd February 2020. The Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo discusses the sport's growing popularity in USA following Netflix's "Formula One: Drive to Survive" and what's driving Formula 1 car generally, and also about his decision to take a major career risk and switch from Red Bull to Renault F1 team - and some other stuff interesting / funny stuff. 🙂

