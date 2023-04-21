BWT Alpine F1 Team - Open Doors: Episode 2 - Australian GP

BWT Alpine F1 Team - Open Doors: Episode 2 - Australian GP
21 April 2023 by    1 min read
 1

Welcome to the second episode of open doors. The latest edition in this series goes in-depth across our 2023 Australian GP weekend, catching up with Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Reserve Driver Jack Doohan.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “BWT Alpine F1 Team - Open Doors: Episode 2 - Australian GP

  1. shroppyfly

    And this is why I dont understand why its branded Alpine

    "The U.S. is 50 percent of the sports-car market. The Renault Group is not in the U.S. for good reasons. It exited the U.S. twice. We need to make sure that if we make a return, it's a successful one," he said when asked about that possibility.

    "We would probably err on the side of caution because you cannot really mess up a third time. And the Alpine brand is in a rebirth, so we have a lot of things to accomplish first, to establish it as a solid, graduated brand in Europe.

    Brought out in 2017 and still only selling this number of cars.....

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.