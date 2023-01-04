Aston Martin welcomes Fernando Alonso | 2023 Starts Here

Aston Martin welcomes Fernando Alonso | 2023 Starts Here
4 January 2023 by    1 min read

Welcome, Fernando. 🤝 2023 starts here.

