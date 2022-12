In this very special video, I bring you the actual car raced by Ayrton Senna at Brazil in 1988. The McLaren MP4/4 was campaigned by Senna and Alain Prost throughout the season where it achieved near total dominance - 15 out of 16 races were won by a McLaren that year.

