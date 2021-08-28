Analysis by Peter Windsor after Friday practice

It's back to work for the F1 world - and the setting this weekend is the majestic, but often treacherous, Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) not only finished Friday practice fractionally ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas (who faces a grid penalty) and Lewis Hamilton but also ended the day's proceedings in the barrier at Les Combes.

Peter Windsor looks back at the day's events.

