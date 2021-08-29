Max dazzles at F1 Spa by Peter Windsor

It was another titanic day at Spa, with the rain and the mist and Eau Rouge again combining to produce both the great and the violent moments of F1.

Lando Norris, brilliant for McLaren-Mercedes in Qs 1 and 2, crashed heavily at the famous corner in Q3. Saying volumes for the safety of today's F1 cars, Lando was able to walk clear of the wreck and will race on Sunday. At the restart, as Peter Windsor describes in this video, it was Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen who sculpted a pole lap in the closing seconds of qualifying.

George Russell stunned the factory Mercedes team by qualifying second for Williams-Mercedes; and World Championship points leader, Lewis Hamilton, lines up third.

