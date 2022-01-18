Always Racing: 2022 promo by Pirelli Motorsport

Motorsport has always played an important role in Pirelli’s history, with competition being a part of it for the last 115 years.

The first major success came back in 1907, when Prince Scipione Borghese won the gruelling Peking to Paris race with an Itala on Pirelli tyres. Today, Pirelli takes part in more than 350 different series all over the world, while 2022 opens up a significant new technical chapter.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: