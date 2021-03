The AT02 breaks cover in Imola! Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda got their first taste of our 2021 challenger ahead of the new Formula 1 season. Hear from Pierre, Yuki, Franz, and Jody as they give their thoughts on the upcoming F1 season. As a special treat, we brought along the STR14 for another outing for some extra nice shots.

