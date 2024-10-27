2024 Mexico F1 GP Quali Analysis by Peter Windsor

In a thrilling qualifying session at the Mexican GP, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz clinched pole position with an incredible performance, delivering two Q3 laps that left his rivals in the dust. Sainz’s commanding run has set the stage for an intense race as he heads the grid, marking a crucial moment for the Ferrari camp.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, showcased his skill by securing P2, extracting the maximum from his Red Bull-Honda despite his teammate Sergio Perez’s struggles. Perez, grappling with a challenging car setup, will have to dig deep if he hopes to turn things around for the home crowd. Over at McLaren-Mercedes, Lando Norris slotted into P3, pulling off a stellar lap, while his teammate Oscar Piastri found himself unexpectedly sidelined after Q1.

The Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Sir Lewis Hamilton, will start side-by-side in P5 and P6, following Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. With each team bringing unique strengths to the weekend, the grid is stacked for a showdown between the titans of F1.

For more insights, Peter Windsor breaks down the ebb and flow of qualifying in his latest video, connecting the dots from Friday’s FP1 to each team’s performance evolution. Stay tuned for what promises to be an electric race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez!

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: