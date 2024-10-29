2024 Mexico F1 Grand Prix Analysis by Peter Windsor

In a Mexican Grand Prix filled with high-octane drama and unexpected twists, Carlos Sainz emerged victorious, showcasing a flawless drive that outshone rivals and teammates alike. Starting from pole, Sainz took control for Ferrari, holding off fierce competition to secure the win, with McLaren-Mercedes’ Lando Norris taking second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the podium in third.

For Sainz, this win holds even more weight as he faces an uncertain future with Ferrari, set to part ways at the season's end. Yet, under constant pressure from the likes of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Leclerc, and, finally, Norris, Sainz demonstrated the mental resilience and skill that fans love to see.

Meanwhile, Mercedes had a quieter race, with their factory cars finishing a distant fourth and fifth, never quite finding the pace to challenge for a podium. Verstappen’s day, however, was particularly eventful; two ten-second penalties marred his performance, leaving him frustrated in sixth place.

In his video recap, Peter Windsor breaks down the race, piecing together the strategy shifts and standout moments that defined this tension-filled Sunday, offering fans a deeper look at what truly went down on an unforgettable day in Mexico.

