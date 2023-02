Craig Scarborough appraises the new F1 Williams FW45-Mercedes, to be raced in 2023 by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. Now owned by Dorilton Capital, Williams showed flashes of speed amidst generally difficult days in 2022. Will the new car turn things around? Craig is in conversation with Peter Windsor.

