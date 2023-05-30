2023 Monaco F1 GP race analysis by Peter Windsor

The unpredictability of weather indeed made its mark on Sunday, as late showers added a twist to the Monaco Grand Prix. Yet, in spite of the changing conditions, it was Max Verstappen of Red Bull who held onto his lead from pole position.

In this exclusive footage, Peter delves into Verstappen's impressive performance that culminated in a race victory. Moreover, he discusses the graceful second-place finish of Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin, and the radiant performance of Esteban Ocon, who claimed third place for Alpine. Additionally, Peter touches upon the fluctuating results of industry heavyweights Ferrari and Mercedes.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: