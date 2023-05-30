Be Part of History: Join MSC Virtuosa for the 2023 Abu Dhabi F1 GP!

Fans can now enjoy a one-of-a-kind F1® weekend experience aboard the MSC Virtuosa during the Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

Apr.17 - In an unprecedented move to offer motorsports enthusiasts a unique experience, MSC Cruises and Formula 1® have joined forces to present an exclusive range of hospitality packages for the highly anticipated Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023. From November 23 to 27, the MSC Virtuosa will be docked at Yas Marina Port, providing guests with luxurious accommodation and unparalleled access to the prestigious Formula 1® event at the legendary Yas Marina Circuit.

Luxurious Accommodations: Onboard the MSC Virtuosa

The partnership between MSC Cruises and Formula 1® brings together two titans of their respective industries to create a truly memorable F1® weekend for fans. The state-of-the-art MSC Virtuosa will serve as the perfect base for racegoers as they revel in the excitement of Formula 1® while enjoying the ship's outstanding amenities and services. With a wide array of accommodations, ranging from elegant cabins to opulent suites, guests can choose the perfect lodging option to suit their needs and preferences.

All hospitality packages feature half-board dining, with breakfast and dinner included, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and free transfers to Yas Marina Circuit. The MSC Virtuosa ensures that the Formula 1® atmosphere extends beyond the racetrack, offering themed activities, immersive entertainment, and a variety of dining options to keep guests engaged throughout their stay.

Tailored Hospitality Packages: Catering to Every Race Fan's Needs

The Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 packages provide a variety of options to cater to every type of race fan. For those who have yet to secure their Grand Prix™ tickets, the Cabin + F1® Ticket package combines comfortable onboard accommodations with a three-day Grandstand ticket. Meanwhile, the Cabin + F1® Experience package enhances the weekend with exclusive trackside activities, including a guided tour, a Championship Trophy photo opportunity, and appearances by F1® Ambassadors and executives.

The Ultimate Luxury Experience: Cabin + F1® Premium Hospitality Package

For the ultimate luxury experience, the Cabin + F1® Premium Hospitality package provides guests with exclusive suite accommodations and unparalleled hospitality in the prestigious Formula 1® Paddock Club. This package also includes access to the Aramco F1® Pit Lane Walk, opportunities to meet F1® drivers and ambassadors, and an exquisite dining experience.

Guests who already hold Grand Prix™ tickets can also book a cabin onboard the MSC Virtuosa and take advantage of the ship's free transfers to and from the circuit. The wide range of accommodation options ensures that every guest can find their perfect fit, while onboard leisure activities, entertainment, and F1®-themed activities guarantee a thrilling and unforgettable weekend.

Sustainability and Innovation: Shared Values of MSC Cruises & F1®

This innovative collaboration between MSC Cruises and Formula 1® offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to experience the excitement of the Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 while enjoying the luxuries and amenities of the MSC Virtuosa. With a variety of packages tailored to suit all preferences, racegoers can now live the thrills of Formula 1® racing in style.

For more information and to book your unforgettable Grand Prix™ experience in Abu Dhabi, visit MSC Cruises' official website and choose the hospitality package that best suits your needs.

The partnership between MSC Cruises and Formula 1® not only signifies a new era in motorsports hospitality but also highlights the shared values of both organizations, including a focus on innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for fans. This collaboration is a testament to the endless possibilities when two industry giants come together, offering unparalleled opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Formula 1® while enjoying the luxuries of MSC Cruises' MSC Virtuosa.

Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 in a whole new way. Book your exclusive MSC Cruises and Formula 1® hospitality package today and get ready for an unforgettable weekend of luxury, excitement, and motorsport action.

Book Your Unforgettable Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 Getaway Today

For more information on MSC Cruises and their partnership with Formula 1®, visit www.msccruises.com and follow the latest news and updates on social media channels. Likewise, stay up-to-date with all things Formula 1® by visiting www.formula1.com and following F1® on social media platforms.

Experience the exhilarating world of Formula 1® like never before with MSC Cruises and Formula 1®'s exclusive hospitality packages for the Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023. This unique collaboration offers fans a one-of-a-kind weekend getaway, combining the thrill of motorsport with the unparalleled luxury and amenities of the MSC Virtuosa. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event – book your package today and join the celebration of speed, innovation, and style at the Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

