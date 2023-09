Rewatch the 2023 Italian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2023 Formula 1 Season.

The historical race in which Max Verstappen broke Sebastian Vettel's record of 9 consecutive wins and set it to 10 wins in a row.

You can check out all F1 driver records here: https://www.f1-fansite.com/f1-results/f1-records-drivers/

