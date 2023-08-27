2023 Dutch F1 GP Race analysis by Peter Windsor

Red Bull's Max Verstappen scored a spectacular victory at his home circuit - Zandvoort - amidst the complexities of two rain showers, a standing start and two rolling re-starts. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished an excellent second, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Red Bull's Sergio Perez. It was a disappointing day for Ferrari (who finished fifth with Carlos Sainz), Mercedes (P6 with Lewis Hamilton) and McLaren (P7/P9 with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri) but the action was non-stop in the presence of a capacity, record crowd.

