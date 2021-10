Rewatch the wet 2021 Turkish Grand Prix:

The first corner collision between Gasly and Alonso...

Hamilton starting from P11 to try and get to the podium...

The race without pitstop for Ocon in the Alpine...

The comeback of Sainz from P19 to P8 in the Ferrari with the new 2022 engine...

One of the strongest races for Bottas ever...

