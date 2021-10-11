Perez vs Hamilton | 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix

Perez vs Hamilton | 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix
11 October 2021 by    1 min read

The great Sergio Perez vs Lewis Hamilton battle during the 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.