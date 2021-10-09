2021 Turkish F1 GP Friday practice analysis by Peter Windor

With Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton starting Sunday's Turkish GP with a ten-place grid penalty (due to an out-of-sequence power unit change), the race in theory should be easy pickings for Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen.

On Friday, though, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc showed that he won't be making it easy either for Lewis or Max - and that's apart from the rain that may fall over the weekend. Peter Windsor sets up what should be an epic race around the circuit with the four-apex corner.

