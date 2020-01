The 1959 Grand Prix of Portugal, run on Circuito de Monsanto, on the Monsanto Park, in Lisbon. It was the first and only time this circuit was used. This circuit is no longer identifiable, with part of it being a main highway.

The race was won by Stirling Moss in a Cooper-Climax.

Here you can see the complete 1959 Portuguese F1 Grand Prix classification.





