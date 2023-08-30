Fred Vasseur 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

Ferrari's quest for an unprecedented 32nd World Championship continues into the 2023 season. Nonetheless, is the preeminent squad in Formula 1's annals making strides in the desired direction?

With the Monza spectacle on the horizon, there's no one more fitting to provide insights than the Head of Scuderia Ferrari, Mr. Fred Vasseur.

Amidst lighthearted moments, Fred engages in a candid conversation with Tom Clarkson, shedding light on how Ferrari's ethos distinguishes itself from his prior F1 involvements. He delves into the intricacies of nurturing talents like Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, scrutinizes the team's competitive facets along with their areas for refinement, and even extends a heartfelt message to the passionate Tifosi.

