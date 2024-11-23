2024 Las Vegas F1 GP Qualifying Analysis by Peter Windsor

Under the dazzling lights of the Las Vegas Strip, George Russell delivered a masterclass in precision and speed, securing pole position for Mercedes at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. In a dramatic qualifying session, the Brit edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who starts second, with an electrifying performance from Pierre Gasly landing the Alpine-Renault driver an unexpected third on the grid.

Ferrari fans will have mixed feelings, as Charles Leclerc lines up fourth, while championship leader Max Verstappen in his Red Bull-Honda could only manage fifth. McLaren-Mercedes showed promise with solid performances, as they claimed sixth and eighth on the grid. Meanwhile, Sir Lewis Hamilton, despite leading the pack in Q2, couldn’t replicate the magic in Q3 and will start tenth—a surprising turn of events for the seven-time world champion.

The stakes were high, the atmosphere tense, and the action relentless on this edgy evening in Vegas. With strategy and tire management set to play crucial roles, Sunday’s race promises to be a spectacular showdown under the neon glow of the entertainment capital. Who will cash in on victory in this high-stakes desert battle? Stay tuned!

