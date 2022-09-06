Wolff and Horner want to save German F1 market

Sep.6 - Formula 1 rivals Mercedes and Ferrari agree that the sport should think hard before waving goodbye to the German market.

Although Audi is entering F1 in 2026, with Porsche looking to follow suit, there is no longer a German GP and quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel is retiring.

Mercedes aside, it leaves Mick Schumacher as potentially the last German presence on the grid next year - but he looks in doubt of securing a race seat.

"It's crazy to think about," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Bild newspaper when contemplating Germany's demise in Formula 1.

"After all those years with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, it would be very unusual.

"Germany is an important market for us and Max Verstappen shows what enthusiasm a driver can generate in a country. It's certainly comparable to Schumacher in Germany."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, this week denied that he would be personally asking his friends at Mercedes-powered Williams to rescue Mick Schumacher's career.

But he does admit: "We need a German driver and I would also like a race in Germany. We absolutely have to find a solution for that.

"Germany is an important market that must be preserved."

Wolff insists that Schumacher, the 23-year-old Haas driver, deserves to keep his seat for 2023.

"He has a great personality and is talented and fast," he said. "He just needs more time."

