Williams has backup for second F1 driver if Sargeant fails short

Oct.28 - Williams has admitted it may need to revert to a 'plan B' for its 2022 driver lineup.

The British team said in Austin that Nicholas Latifi will be replaced next year by American F2 driver Logan Sargeant - but only if he gets a super license.

That appears likely, especially as the 21-year-old is currently third overall in Formula 2 and scheduled to do two more free practice sessions for Williams before the end of the F1 season - in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

"We want him to spend as much time in the car as possible, which is why we gave him these three practice sessions," said team boss Jost Capito.

"That also gives him extra super license points, which never hurts."

But if Sargeant falls short, Capito has a back-up plan.

"There will be other drivers who don't get a contract," he is quoted by the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"There are very good drivers who have a super license, so that will be fine."

He did not provide any names, but Mick Schumacher is struggling to hang onto his Haas seat. Williams incumbent Latifi, however, does not appear to be in the running.

The Canadian responded to rumours in Mexico that a sabbatical or a move to Indycar are his likely options.

"Like I said in Austin last week, it's all just rumours," said Latifi.

"I've been exploring options and Indycar is a series I'm considering, but I've not decided on anything yet.

"At the at the same time, if there's not an option on the table that I feel is the right one for next year then I'm not necessarily ruling out taking a year to put something better together for the following one."

