Why Esteban Ocon Rejects F1's New Cooling Tech

Mar.3 - Esteban Ocon says he won't be wearing Formula 1's new 'cooling vest' when the temperatures soar in 2025.

Earlier, the FIA was determined to make the new technology compulsory this year to protect the drivers' health, but ultimately agreed with the teams that the innovation should be voluntary this year as the innovation matures.

Haas driver Ocon says he won't be wearing it.

"You have tubes everywhere, which is fine," said the tall Frenchman. "On the back too, which is also fine. But there's like a huge tennis ball on your hip.

"If you have it here on the chest, it hurts because of the belts. And if you do it on the back, you don't fit in your seat anymore.

"At the moment it doesn't work," Ocon added, explaining that other drivers are also having a "similar experience".

"It's good that they found a solution and came up with something, but at the moment neither me nor Ollie (Bearman) can use it. It's too big. You know how tight the seat is in Formula 1."

It is believed that drivers who opt against using the vest in extreme temperatures this year will have to add 500 grams of ballast to their cars.

The vest will then be mandatory from 2026.

"It's not really necessary," Ocon admits. "Maybe sometimes, yes. I don't know if there is any discussion about it, but I assume that nobody is in a position to use it at the moment.

"It's not that I'm a diva and don't want to - quite the opposite. It just doesn't fit."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: