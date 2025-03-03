Sainz Offers Intriguing Solution to F1's Testing Woes

Mar.3 - New Grand Prix Drivers' Association director Carlos Sainz thinks Formula 1 should reform its strict testing regulations.

Having switched from Ferrari to Williams for the new season, the Spaniard was unveiled as the retired Sebastian Vettel's replacement at the F1 drivers' union.

"I had a long time this winter to think," he said. "I was at home for a few days and the idea came to me. Maybe my time has come.

"I am 30 now, I have ten years of experience in Formula 1, and I am beginning to understand how this sport works - the combination of driving, FOM and the connection to the FIA, and how I could contribute my experience as a candidate."

And he already has ideas. For instance, he fully supports his countryman Fernando Alonso, who is an annual harsh critic of the severe restrictions on track testing in F1.

"As I say every year," Alonso declared in Bahrain last Friday, "we are the only sport in the world who gives its athletes one and a half days each of practice."

Sainz agrees that the system could be easily reformed by simply adding track testing to teams' budget allocation.

"Many teams spend huge amounts of money on the simulator, having drivers fly from wherever they are to England to use it," he said.

"I don't understand why we get three days of testing. It's nice to have a joint test, so that should stay, but my suggestion would be to integrate the test days into the budget cap and see what the teams want to spend their money on - testing or the simulator."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: